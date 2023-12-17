Dean (ankle/foot) is listed as active for Sunday's matchup with the Packers, Scott Smith of the Bucs' official website reports.
Dean finished the week with back-to-back full practices before getting a questionable designation, so he appeared to be trending in this direction. Barring any setbacks, he figures to take on his usual responsibilities at cornerback.
