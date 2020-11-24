site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Headed for further evaluation
Dean left Monday night's game against the Rams due to a head injury and is being evaluated for a concussion, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Dean appeared to suffer the injury during the second half, and his return is questionable at this point.
