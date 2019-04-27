The Buccaneers selected Dean in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 94th overall.

Speed is Dean's calling card as the Auburn product torched the track at the combine with a 4.30 40-yard dash. He has ideal height for his position at 6-foot-1 and his experience playing against NFL-caliber talent while in the SEC should smooth his transition. Dean did have some knee injury issues during his time at Auburn that raised some questions about his durability for the next level, however. If Dean can stay healthy, he'll be a steal for the Buccanneers.