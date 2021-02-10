Dean, who totaled four solo tackles and a pass breakup Sunday during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, finished the 2020 regular season with 62 tackles (51 solo), one interception and a touchdown across 14 games.

The second-year cornerback took a big step forward in terms of playing time in 2020, upping his total snaps from scrimmage from 374 to 708 despite playing just one more game than in his rookie season. Dean wasn't quite as prolific in getting his hands on the ball -- he broke up an impressive 17 passes overall in 2019, including two interceptions -- but he allowed a pedestrian 55.9 percent completion rate and 5.6 yards per attempt in primary coverage. He followed up the regular season with a strong playoff run, racking up 16 tackles (15 solo) in four games.