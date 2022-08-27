Dean remains in a battle with Sean Murphy-Bunting for the starting left cornerback spot heading into Saturday night's preseason finale against the Colts, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The 2019 third-round pick has proven plenty over his first three seasons, consistently displaying a knack for getting his hands on the ball by recording five interceptions and an additional 28 defensed passes across 42 career games. Dean is also a solid tackler for his position, but he's apparently still in a close battle with his draft-class mate Murphy-Bunting, who's put some good work on film himself in his first trio of campaigns, going into Saturday night. However, even if Dean ultimately losses the job battle for now, he's still slated to see plenty of snaps as a rotational cornerback.