Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Injury comes to light
Coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that Dean is dealing with a hip flexor injury, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Dean had missed the last three practices with an unspecified injury, but the ailment finally surfaced. The third-round pick out of Auburn will hope to make a return to practice by at least Thursday, if he has any hopes of suiting up for Friday's preseason game against Pittsburgh.
