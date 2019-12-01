Play

Dean (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

It's unclear how Dean suffered the injury, but he was forced to exit the game in the second quarter. As long as the 2019 third-round pick is sidelined, look for Ryan Smith and Mazzi Wilkins to see a bump in depth cornerback reps.

