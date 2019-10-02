Play

Dean (ankle) returned to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Dean hasn't practiced in over two weeks, so this was an important step in his recovery. The Buccaneers have allowed at least 300 passing yards in three straight games, so Dean may have a chance to climb the depth chart and log some defensive reps once he's healthy.

