Dean (toe) logged a full practice Friday but is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

After back-to-back limited sessions to start Week 18 prep, Dean logged a full practice Friday, but he's still considered questionable due to a lingering toe injury. The fourth-year cornerback missed back-to-back games with the toe issue before returning to action in Week 17 and playing all 61 of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps. Barring a setback, Dean will presumably suit up again in Week 18.