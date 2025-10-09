Dean (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Dean sustained a hip injury during the Bucs' Week 4 loss to the Eagles. He was unable to practice before being ruled out for Week 5 against the Seahawks, so his ability to participate in Wednesday's session -- albeit in a limited capacity -- is a step in the right direction for the 2019 third-rounder. Dean's practice participation over the next two days will indicate his chances of playing against the 49ers on Sunday.