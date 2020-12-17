Dean (groin) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Dean missed the last two games with the groin issue, but he appears to be working his way back to a return. The Auburn product will likely need to continue to practice in some capacity this week if he wants to return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Falcons. If Dean were to miss a third straight game, Ryan Smith and Ross Cockrell would continue to handle an uptick in snaps.