Dean (concussion) didn't participate in Tampa Bay's practice Wednesday.
Dean suffered a concussion during last week's loss to the Texans and remains in the league's concussion protocol. If the 27-year-old is unable to clear the protocol in time for Sunday's game versus the Titans, the Buccaneers could find themselves shorthanded at corner as Carlton Davis (toe) also missed practice Wednesday.
