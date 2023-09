Dean (neck/shoulder) did not participate at the Buccaneers' practice Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Dean exited the team's Week 3 loss to the Eagles early with a shoulder injury in the first half and he remained unavailable at the Tampa Bay's first practice of the week. The cornerback will have two more chances to return to the field prior to the Buccaneers' divisional matchup with the Saints on Sunday.