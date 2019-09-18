Play

Dean (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Dean left Week 2's game versus the Panthers with this injury, and he was in a walking boot following the contest. Although X-rays were negative, Dean's injury could keep him out of Sunday's game versus the Giants. He has only played on special teams through his first two games, so if he can't go it shouldn't affect the defense.

