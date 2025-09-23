Dean posted one tackle and returned an interception for a touchdown Sunday in a 29-27 victory versus the Jets.

Dean padded Tampa Bay's lead going into halftime with an interception off Tyrod Taylor that he returned for a touchdown with less than 30 seconds remaining on the clock. Dean appeared to have another interception in the fourth quarter, but he was flagged for defensive pass interference. The second-quarter interception was Dean's second career pick-six.