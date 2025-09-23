Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Notches pick-six in Week 3 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dean posted one tackle and returned an interception for a touchdown Sunday in a 29-27 victory versus the Jets.
Dean padded Tampa Bay's lead going into halftime with an interception off Tyrod Taylor that he returned for a touchdown with less than 30 seconds remaining on the clock. Dean appeared to have another interception in the fourth quarter, but he was flagged for defensive pass interference. The second-quarter interception was Dean's second career pick-six.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Disrupting offense in camp•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Taking part in OTAs•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Endures injury-plagued season•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Done for rest of Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Active for wild-card round•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Officially questionable•