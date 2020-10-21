Dean posted two tackles (one solo) and recorded a pick-six in the Buccaneers' 38-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.

The 2019 third-round pick jumped Davante Adams' out route on the left side of the field late in the second quarter and returned the resulting interception 32 yards for a touchdown to notch the first six of the Buccaneers' 38 unanswered points. While it was the first interception of the season for Dean, he already has six defensed passes overall and has also surpassed his 2019 tally of 21 stops by seven tackles in seven fewer games. Much like fellow corner Carlton Davis, Dean is developing into a disruptive force in a Buccaneers defense that's rather quietly surrendering the sixth-fewest passing yards per game (217.7) thus far in 2020.