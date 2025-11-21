Dean (hip) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The Auburn product is now in line to miss his second game of the season after sustaining a hip injury in the Week 11 loss to the Bills. Dean is an integral part of Tampa Bay's secondary, recording 28 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and six passes defensed, with three interceptions, over just nine appearances this season. While he's out in Week 12, expect rookie Benjamin Morrison to operate as one of the Bucs' top boundary corners.