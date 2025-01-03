Dean (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Dean missed four games on injured reserve in the middle of the season due to a hamstring issue, but he suffered a knee injury last Sunday versus Carolina and will now miss an important Week 18 date with a playoff spot on the line for Tampa Bay. Josh Hayes figures to draw the start at cornerback opposite Zyon McCollum in Dean's absence.