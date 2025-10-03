Dean (hip) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The 28-year-old from Auburn didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a hip injury, so it's no surprise he'll be sidelined in Week 5. Through four games, Dean has tallied 12 total tackles and four passes defended, including one pick-six. While he's out Sunday, Zyon McCollum and Josh Hayes will likely serve as the Buccaneers' top outside cornerback duo.