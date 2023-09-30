Dean (neck) will not play in Sunday's contest against the Saints.
Dean was a non-participant at practice all week, so this is not a surprising turn of events. He injured his neck earlier in the week on Monday Night Football and will now focus on recovering for Week 5. In his absence, both Christian Izien and Zyon McCollum are candidates to see increased snaps at corner.
