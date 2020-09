Dean totaled eight tackles (six solo) in the Buccaneers' 28-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

The 2019 third-round pick paced the Buccaneers in tackles on the afternoon on his way to a season-high figure in stops. Dean ended up playing a robust 55 snaps in the contest after Sean Murphy-Bunting exited the game early with a hamstring injury, and the 23-year-old may be in line for a start at right cornerback in Sunday's home battle against the Chargers if his teammate is sidelined.