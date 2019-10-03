Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Practices in full
Dean (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
After missing over two weeks of practice, Dean was limited Wednesday and has now upgraded to being a full participant. The rookie third-round pick will work to climb the Buccaneer's depth chart and carve out a role on defense.
