Dean (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against Indianapolis, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Dean was a full practice participant all week and appears on track to play Week 14, but he still sports the questionable tag. The rookie third-round pick has been filling in at nickel cornerback for M.J. Stewart (knee), who is also questionable.

