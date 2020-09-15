Dean recorded seven tackles (all solo) in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Dean was very active despite playing on just 35 snaps (51 percent) from scrimmage, posting the highest tackle total of any Buccaneers defensive back. The 2019 third-round pick endured a couple of rough patches during his rookie campaign, but he ultimately allowed just a 38.8 percent completion rate on the 49 throws in which he was deemed to be the primary defender. However, part of the reason for Dean's elevated number of stops Sunday was due to catches in front of him -- he allowed all four passes thrown his way to be completed for 60 yards against the Saints.