Dean made six tackles (five solo) and had one forced fumble during Sunday's win over New Orleans.

Dean has now racked up 24 tackles (20 solo), including 1.0 sacks, six pass breakups, including six interceptions (one pick-six), and two forced fumbles. The veteran playmaker has already allied new career-high marks in terms of interceptions and forced fumbles. He'll look to build on those totals versus New England in Week 9.