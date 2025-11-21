Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Sidelined again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dean (hip) missed practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's walkthrough as well.
The cornerback suffered the injury in Week 11 against the Bills and looks likely to miss Week 12 versus the Rams. Dean will probably need to participate in some form Friday to have a chance to play Sunday night in Los Angeles.
