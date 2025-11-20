Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Sidelined Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dean (hip) did not practice Wednesday.
Dean suffered a hip injury in Tampa Bay's Week 11 loss to the Bills and has since been termed day-to-day. He'll need to upgrade his participation in the next two days to have a chance to suit up in Week 12 against the Rams.
