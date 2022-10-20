Dean recorded six tackles (all solo) during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Steelers in Week 6.

The fourth-year cornerback continued his early-season trend of generating solid IDP production, with Sunday's tally already serving as his third six-tackle effort of the season. Dean also has a pair of Week 2 interceptions and an additional pair of defensed passes to his name, and he's allowing a career-low 3.1 yards per attempt in primary coverage thus far.