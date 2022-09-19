Dean recorded five tackles (three solo) and two interceptions in the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Dean was a thorn in the side of Jameis Winston throughout the afternoon, making his first interception via an acrobatic leaping snag deep downfield on a pass intended for Chris Olave. Dean then victimized Winston again the following series by picking off a throw intended for Juwan Johnson at the Buccaneers' 47-yard line and returning it to the Saints' 29 to set up a Tampa Bay field goal. The 2019 third-round pick has gotten his season off to an active start, already getting his hands on three passes overall -- he was credited with a PBU in Week 1 -- and recording nine tackles (seven solo).