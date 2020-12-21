Dean recorded six tackles (four solo), including two for loss, in the Buccaneers' 31-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Dean was solid from an IDP perspective in his return from a groin injury that cost him the last pair of contests, checking in third on the team in tackles for the afternoon. The 24-year-old didn't get his hands on any passes, but he was essentially blameless in the 10-catch, 163-yard scorching Calvin Ridley applied to the Buccaneers secondary, with only a short reception by the talented wideout coming against Dean. The 2019 third-round pick boasts a career-high 54 tackles (43 solo) for the season, but he's well behind the pace of the 17 pass breakups he recorded during his rookie campaign.