Dean tallied six tackles (five solo) and defensed one pass during the Buccaneers' 21-16 win over the Seahawks in Week 10.
Dean stepped up with the third-highest tackle tally of the day for Tampa Bay while helping mostly contain DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Through 10 games, Dean is averaging a respectable 4.5 tackles per contest, has defensed six passes and grabbed a pair of interceptions.
