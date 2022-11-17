Dean tallied six tackles (five solo) and defensed one pass during the Buccaneers' 21-16 win over the Seahawks in Week 10.

Dean stepped up with the third-highest tackle tally of the day for Tampa Bay while helping mostly contain DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Through 10 games, Dean is averaging a respectable 4.5 tackles per contest, has defensed six passes and grabbed a pair of interceptions.