Dean (toe) is still in a walking boot and didn't practice Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Dean suffered a toe injury during the Week 14 blowout loss to the 49ers and is considered week-to-week. He'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.
