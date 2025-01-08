Dean (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report.
Dean was unable to suit up for Week 18's matchup with the Saints, but his return to practice could have him trending in the right direction. He may need to ramp up his activity Thursday or Friday though to solidify his chances of suiting up for Sunday's wild-card game against the Commanders.
