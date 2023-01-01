Dean (toe) is active Sunday against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Dean was able to log a full practice Friday, so his ability to play Week 17 shouldn't come as a surprise. After missing each of the team's last two games, his return should be a boon for the secondary, especially with Carlton Davis (shoulder) inactive.
