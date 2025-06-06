default-cbs-image
Dean (knee) has been participating in OTAs.

Dean missed five games in the 2024 regular season while battling injuries to his knees and hamstring, then a knee injury led him to exit prematurely from Tampa Bay's season-ending loss to the Commanders in the NFC wild-card round. The starting cornerback has regained health heading into the 2025 season.

