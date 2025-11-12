default-cbs-image
Dean posted four tackles (all solo) in Sunday's loss to New England.

Dean had a relatively quiet day in the defeat, though he was on the field for 79 percent of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps, his highest mark since Week 6. Dean has 28 tackles (including 1.0 sacks), six defensed passes (including three interceptions) and two forced fumbles through eight contests on the campaign.

