Dean furnished seven tackles (six solo) in the Buccaneers' 25-23 win over the Giants on Monday night.

Dean's tackle tally served as a co-team-high figure. The second-year cornerback has been a solid performer on the tackle front in the majority of games, registering at least six stops in four games. Dean is also doing a solid job in coverage, yielding an acceptable 54.8 completion percentage and pedestrian 72.4 quarterback rating through eight contests.