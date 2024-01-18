Dean recorded 10 tackles (nine solo), including one for loss, and broke up a pass in the Buccaneers' 32-9 wild-card win over the Eagles on Monday night.

Dean recorded twice as many tackles as the next-closest teammate in that category, Lavonte David. The cornerback was kept extremely busy on a night in which Jalen Hurts was forced to the air for 35 pass attempts, and although Dean gave up his share of completions, it helped lead to a highly productive IDP performance thanks to the tackling opportunities. Dean and his secondary mates should have their hands full trying to keep up with Amon-Ra St. Brown and the rest of the Lions' pass catchers in Sunday afternoon's divisional-round battle at Ford Field.