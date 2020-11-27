Dean (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Chiefs' relentless pass attack is coming to town in Week 12, and the Buccaneers will be without Dean, a starting cornerback. Through 11 games, Dean has given up 319 yards and three touchdowns in coverage. Sean Murphy-Bunting and Carlton Davis will continue to handle starting roles, while Ross Cockrell is expected to slot into Dean's role.