Dean (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Dean picked up a toe injury in the Buccaneers' Week 14 loss to the 49ers and will now miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. The cornerback was considered week-to-week entering practice Wednesday and will now shift his focus to the Buccaneers' Week 16 Christmas Day contest against Arizona. In Dean's absence Sunday, Sean Murphy-Bunting will be making his return to the lineup following a quadriceps injury.