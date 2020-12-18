Dean (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Dean is coming off two straight absences due to a lingering groin issue, but it now looks as though he's back to full health. The second-year cornerback looks on track to slot back into the lineup in Atlanta on Sunday, barring any setbacks.
