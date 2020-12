Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Dean (groin) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt against the Vikings, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Dean managed to clear the concussion protocol Wednesday, but he's since been dealing with a groin injury. The second-year cornerback hasn't played since Week 11, and it looks like a final word on his status against the Vikings may not come until inactives are released on game day.