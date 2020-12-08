Dean (concussion) has been cleared from concussion protocol and will practice Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Dean was ruled out of the Week 12 matchup against the Chiefs because of concussion protocol, but the second-year pro appears poised to miss just one game. The 24-year-old has already recorded 48 tackles (39 solo) this season and should continue to add to that total as he returns to his cornerback duties.