The Buccaneers and Dean have agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Dean was selected by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2019 Draft and quickly carved out a sizable role in Tampa Bay's secondary. Across his first four NFL seasons, he's totaled 197 tackles, 41 pass defenses, seven interceptions and one defensive touchdown, but he's missed at least one game due to injury in each of those campaigns. With his new contract with the team, Dean figures to remain a prominent member of the Buccaneers' defense for years to come.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Another multi-interception season•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Logs full practice Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Full practice Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Limited participant at practice•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Won't return in Week 16•