Dean (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Panthers, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The 29-year-old corner didn't practice all week and is now in line to miss his third game of the season Saturday. Dean is a crucial part of the Buccaneers' secondary, recording 46 total tackles, nine passes defensed, including three interceptions, and two forced fumbles across 14 appearances this season. Expect Benjamin Morrison, Josh Hayes and Kindle Vildor to operate as Tampa Bay's top boundary cornerbacks while Dean is sidelined in Week 18, a matchup the Buccaneers must win to keep their playoff hopes alive.