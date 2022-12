Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Dean (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Dean is now in line to miss his second consecutive contest as a result of the toe injury he sustained back in Week 14 versus the 49ers. In his absence, Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Zyon McCollum are slated to operate as Tampa Bay's top cornerbacks this weekend.