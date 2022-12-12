Dean has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a toe injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Dean racked up two tackles (one solo) to begin Sunday's matchup but was ruled out around halftime. Zyon McCollum and Dee Delaney will likely see increased playing time for the Buccaneers down the stretch.
