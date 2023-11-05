Watch Now:

Dean (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Texans.

The 27-year-old was evaluated for a concussion after a collision with Nico Collins on the wideout's touchdown catch, and he failed to record a stat before his injury. Zyon McCollum is expected to have an increased workload in the Buccaneers' secondary with Dean missing the rest of today's game.

