Dean (hip) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's battle against the Bills, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Dean limped off the field with a hip injury in the first quarter and was ruled out early in the third period. He'll finish the week without any tackles. Rookie Benjamin Morrison has entered Sunday's contest in Dean's stead.

