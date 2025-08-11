The Buccaneers signed McClellan to a contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 2024 sixth-rounder played in just two regular-season games during his rookie campaign and ended the year on injured reserve due to a knee injury. McClellan was waived by the Falcons in June, but he will get an opportunity to make an NFL roster with the Buccaneers. He'll have a shot at seeing some backup reps out of the backfield due to Rachaad White (groin) being sidelined.